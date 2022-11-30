Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Up to $29.97

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.97, but opened at $30.66. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,901,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,428,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,190. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

