Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 24,119 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,119 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.43% of Nabors Industries worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.40 and a 200 day moving average of $138.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.91. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $207.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The firm had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -26.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

