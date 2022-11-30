Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 907,369 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.58% of CommScope worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 80.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of CommScope by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,015,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,039,000 after buying an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CommScope by 34.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,992,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,190,000 after buying an additional 764,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CommScope Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.