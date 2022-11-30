Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of TreeHouse Foods worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THS. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,561,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after acquiring an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 842,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,171,000 after acquiring an additional 397,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,047,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after acquiring an additional 197,715 shares during the last quarter.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

