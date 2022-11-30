Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of South Pacific Resources worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Pacific Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,137,000 after buying an additional 285,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of South Pacific Resources by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in South Pacific Resources by 25.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after purchasing an additional 282,821 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in South Pacific Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in South Pacific Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 711,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get South Pacific Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of South Pacific Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, South Pacific Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

South Pacific Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

South Pacific Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of SPB stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. South Pacific Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. South Pacific Resources’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

South Pacific Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Articles

