Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,462 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.32% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 108.13%.

Several research firms have commented on FCPT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

