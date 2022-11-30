Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.58% of SkyWest worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 53,574 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 72,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $927.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $43.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SkyWest Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKYW. TheStreet downgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their target price on SkyWest to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

