Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.78 Million Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 914.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 111,682 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5,465.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 65,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $38,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,307.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $46,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,049 shares of company stock worth $2,140,211. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $73.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

