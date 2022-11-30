Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.54% of NOW worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NOW by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNOW opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.51.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.60 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

