Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 376,632 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 152.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,632 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.34% of Ambac Financial Group worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,336,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 592,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,655,000 after purchasing an additional 177,767 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 176,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 133,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 120,226 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMBC. TheStreet raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 5.6 %

AMBC opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $724.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

