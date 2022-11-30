Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.40 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €26.40 ($27.22) price target from UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.64% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.33) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($30.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($24.23) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($24.23) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

DTE stock opened at €19.46 ($20.07) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.72. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.11) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($18.69).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

