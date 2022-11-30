Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.40 by UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €26.40 ($27.22) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($24.23) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.33) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($30.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €19.46 ($20.07) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.11) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($18.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.72.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

