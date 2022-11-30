DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,442,742 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.40% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $24,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRH. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.