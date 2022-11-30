DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $945,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,318,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 853,334 shares during the period.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

