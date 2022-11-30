Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.13% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.