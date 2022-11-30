easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 700 ($8.37) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.53% from the stock’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($4.96) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.11) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.25) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($2.99) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 571.07 ($6.83).

easyJet Stock Up 1.8 %

EZJ stock opened at GBX 389.90 ($4.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.72). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 341.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 384.92. The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.63.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

