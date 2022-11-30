Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 751,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 33,355,395 shares.The stock last traded at $89.63 and had previously closed at $91.87.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76.

Institutional Trading of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,119,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,656,000 after purchasing an additional 597,740 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,610.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,709,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655,097 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,070.4% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,252,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,432 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 370.7% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,431,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,385 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,375,000 after purchasing an additional 260,470 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

