Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 225 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG opened at $145.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.65. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $160.71.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

