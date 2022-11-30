Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Shares Gap Down to $29.74

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 29.74, but opened at 28.60. Excelerate Energy shares last traded at 28.30, with a volume of 697 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EE shares. Barclays upped their target price on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 31.67.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of 25.52 and a 200 day moving average of 24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EE. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,455,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,390,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $12,948,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $12,005,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $11,731,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.