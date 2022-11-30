Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

