Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,570 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after buying an additional 49,751 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 70,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

