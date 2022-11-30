Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.