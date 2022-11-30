Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 148.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $251,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS FBCG opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.

