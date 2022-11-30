Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Sold by Group One Trading L.P.

Group One Trading L.P. lowered its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,488 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. owned 0.05% of Fidus Investment worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 9.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 6.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.52. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

