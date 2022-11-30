Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £161 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) received a £161 ($192.61) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($154.32) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($181.21) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($160.31) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a £110 ($131.59) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £139.93 ($167.40).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

FLTR stock opened at £121.55 ($145.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £109.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,762.83. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,340 ($87.81) and a 52 week high of £122.50 ($146.55). The stock has a market cap of £21.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Flutter Entertainment

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £112.82 ($134.97), for a total value of £37,117.78 ($44,404.57). In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($135.96), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($138,136.62). Also, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112.82 ($134.97), for a total value of £37,117.78 ($44,404.57).

(Get Rating)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.