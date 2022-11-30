Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £161 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) received a £161 ($192.61) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a £138 ($165.09) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($181.21) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($154.32) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £139.93 ($167.40).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £121.55 ($145.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($87.81) and a 1 year high of £122.50 ($146.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.37 billion and a PE ratio of -51.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is £109.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,762.83.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

About Flutter Entertainment

In related news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($135.96), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($138,136.62). In related news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($135.96), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($138,136.62). Also, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £112.82 ($134.97), for a total transaction of £37,117.78 ($44,404.57).

(Get Rating)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.