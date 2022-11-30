freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €21.00 Price Target at UBS Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €21.00 ($21.65) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.77) target price on freenet in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.35) target price on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on freenet in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €20.88 ($21.53) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.99. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.32) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($33.94).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.