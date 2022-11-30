Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,217,000 after purchasing an additional 762,037 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,532,000 after purchasing an additional 404,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,786,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,275,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

