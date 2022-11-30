Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 544.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,373 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of Gildan Activewear worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $31,558,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 27.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 220,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 47,039 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 127.6% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 49,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIL. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.