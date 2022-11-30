Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Lowered by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Global Payments by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.63.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

