Graco (NYSE:GGG) Shares Gap Down to $70.22

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.22, but opened at $67.01. Graco shares last traded at $69.65, with a volume of 316 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Graco Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Graco’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,543,000 after buying an additional 156,441 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,455,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,981,000 after buying an additional 369,725 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 11.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,516,000 after buying an additional 598,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after buying an additional 57,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

