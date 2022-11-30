Group One Trading L.P. Invests $231,000 in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY)

Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Group One Trading L.P. owned 0.32% of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 79.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 154.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $523,000.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERY opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $127.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.