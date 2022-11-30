Group One Trading L.P. Makes New Investment in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Adicet Bio by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 943,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,740,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,771,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACET. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

ACET opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $146,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,128 shares of company stock worth $1,794,728 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

