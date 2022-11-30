Group One Trading L.P. Sells 2,344 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Group One Trading L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VLRS opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLRS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.