Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,593,529 shares.The stock last traded at $5.69 and had previously closed at $5.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

