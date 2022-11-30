Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.82. Hagerty shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 6 shares traded.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Hagerty in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.61.
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
