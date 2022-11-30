Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $522,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 32.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,684,595.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,456,417.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,271 shares of company stock worth $33,200,674 in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

HRMY stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $61.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

