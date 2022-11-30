Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates “€5.20” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) received a €5.20 ($5.36) price target from Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 122.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AT1. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($3.61) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.20) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.06) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.47) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday.

AT1 stock opened at €2.34 ($2.41) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €1.73 ($1.79) and a 52 week high of €5.74 ($5.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.41.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

