Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB stock opened at $291.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.82. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $307.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

