Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 550 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 192.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 49,830 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 300.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $170.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $182.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.55.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

