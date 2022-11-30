Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $100,000 Stock Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $896.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

