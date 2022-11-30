Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $84,000 Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995,641 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DISH. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in DISH Network by 430.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,558 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after buying an additional 1,318,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,383,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at $7,099,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,840,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,100.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

