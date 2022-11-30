Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $89,000 Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,096 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,905.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Webster Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Webster Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Webster Financial Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on WBS. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

NYSE WBS opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.25. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.