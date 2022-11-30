Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $60,000 in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

