Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $107,000 Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 200.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

