Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $59,000 Investment in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in MSA Safety by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,483,000 after buying an additional 171,809 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 25.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,623,000 after buying an additional 114,210 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 21.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,287,000 after acquiring an additional 64,203 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,405,000 after acquiring an additional 43,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in MSA Safety by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 407,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Trading Down 1.0 %

MSA Safety stock opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.13. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 0.97.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,946.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.