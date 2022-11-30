Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 15,966 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,966 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HE opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.40. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HE shares. Bank of America downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

