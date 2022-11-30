Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 29,027 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,027 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $1,424,369. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RE opened at $332.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.56 and its 200-day moving average is $281.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $337.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

