Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 3,869 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in SEI Investments by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,486 shares of company stock worth $5,415,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

