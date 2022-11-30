Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $112,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.35.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $385.28 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $693.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

